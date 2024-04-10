Someone Stole Copper Wire From A Utility Pole In Huntsville

Huntsville OPP is investigating the theft of copper wire from a utility pole.

The theft occurred between April 4, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. and April 4, 2024 8:00 p.m. Unknown parties severed and removed the communication line located near Greer Road in Huntsville.

Investigation revealed that suspect(s) were driving a pickup truck and would have been heavily loaded with approximately 1000 lbs of wire. Damage has been estimated to be more than $10,000.

The investigation is continuing, and the Huntsville OPP is asking the public’s assistance in identifying the person(s) responsible.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.