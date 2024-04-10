Missing Person Last Seen In Emsdale

The Almaguin Highlands OPP are currently investigating a missing 41-year-old from Emsdale.

On April 9, 2024, shortly before 1:00 p.m. members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP responded to a report from a family member advising they have not heard from their son since April 6, 2024, at 4:30 p.m.

Michael Kingston, 41 years-of-age of Emsdale Ontario was last seen at his place of work by co-workers. Michael was last seen wearing a dark grey long sleeve shirt, black jogging pants and running shoes. Michael is described as:

· 5 feet 8 inches tall

· 200 pounds

· Brown hair

· Hazel eyes

If you have had any contact with Michael or have any information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Reference #E240435863