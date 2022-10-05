Soldiers’ 50/50 Grand Prize Winner Takes Home More Than $20,000

Jeff Kwan of Innisfil is the winner of the Soldiers’ 50/50 grand prize draw for September, pocketing $20,262!

“Whoa, that is awesome!” his reaction when he heard the news last Friday that he was more than $20,000 richer. “I’m almost off my chair, this is a fantastic way to enter the weekend!”

Once the shock of the big win wore off, he spoke with his family over the weekend to decide how best to spend the money. “I’m more conservative so I want to pay down the mortgage,” said Kwan, “But my family wants a hot tub, so we’ll probably meet in the middle.”

There is one thing he knows for sure that he’s going to spend money on, as he explained, “I do know that I’m buying more tickets for this month. There’s no rule against winning more than once, right?”

Jeff’s relationship with Soldiers’ began with the care that was given during his father-in-law’s cancer treatment. “The care from Soldiers’ was just amazing,” he explained. “I’ve had a connection there, I have some friends who work there, so I always love to support them.”

The October Soldiers’ 50/50 raffle is already underway, and with a winner every week, this could be your turn to be a lucky winner.

Soldiers’ 50/50 raffle is managed by the Soldiers’ Foundation and works to generate funding for areas of emerging need within Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

The next Soldiers’ 50/50 Grand Prize draw is October 28th, and Early Bird draws are set for October 6th, 13th and 20th. With a guaranteed jackpot of $5,000 and ticket bundles starting at just $10, it’s a fun way to support your local hospital and have a chance to win every week.

To learn more about the Soldiers’ 50/50 and how you can win big every week, visit soldiers5050.ca.