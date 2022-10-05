Funding Available For Local Organizations And Businesses To Grow Their Positive Impact In Muskoka

The Muskoka Community Foundation is offering eligible social enterprises that are working to do good in Muskoka the opportunity to access funding through the Investment Readiness Program. This is part of a $50 million national initiative, which is being delivered by Community Foundations of Canada as well as other support partners and is being funded by the Government of Canada to support and expand social enterprises from coast to coast to coast.

The Investment Readiness Program is open to a diverse range of organizations and businesses including charities, non-profits, co-ops and social enterprises. The program can provide $10,000 to $75,000 to create, manage, and expand social enterprises in order to get ready to accept investment.

“There are so many inspiring community leaders looking to make a difference in new and innovative ways,” says Lynn DeCaro, Executive Director of the Muskoka Community Foundation. “We are looking forward to seeing the IRP help successful applicants grow their impact even more.”

The Investment Readiness Program will help social enterprises across Canada grow, and build their capacity to accept investors, and participate in Canada’s growing social finance market.

“Social enterprise teams from coast to coast to coast are demonstrating how business can be done differently. They are daring to rethink business models to create a more sustainable, equitable and inclusive future. Community Foundations of Canada is in awe of the innovative projects we are funding. We look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this next round of projects through the Investment Readiness Program,” says Andrea Dicks, President of Community Foundations of Canada, a national partner in the Investment Readiness Program.

Applications for the IRP, of which the Muskoka Community Foundation is a regional partner are being accepted until November 22. To learn more about the Investment Readiness Program or to apply visit https://communityfoundations.ca/initiatives/the-investment-readiness-program/