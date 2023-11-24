Snowfall With Amounts Of 5 to 10 cm Possible For Orillia, Washago

Weather advisory continued for:

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Current details:

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Lake effect snow this morning and lasting until midnight.

Hazards:

Snowfall with local amounts of 5 to 10 cm possible.

Reduced visibilities in heavy snow.

Timing:

Intensifying this morning and diminishing near midnight.

Discussion:

Lake effect snow bands are expected to intensify near Georgian Bay early this morning and move over the area. The snow bands will begin to weaken this evening before diminishing near midnight. Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are possible by midnight, and are expected to stay localized to the areas west of Lake Simcoe.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Weather advisory continued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

Current details:

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Lake effect snow this morning and lasting until midnight.

Hazards:

Snowfall with local amounts of 10 to 15 cm.

Reduced visibilities in heavy snow.

Timing:

Intensifying this morning and diminishing near midnight.

Discussion:

Lake effect snow bands are expected to intensify early this morning. The snow bands will begin to weaken this evening before diminishing near midnight. Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are possible by midnight.

This winter weather travel advisory may be upgraded to a snow squall warning.