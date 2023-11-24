More Details On The Heavy Police Presence In Gravenhurst Earlier This Week

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged one pperson in relation to vehicle that fled from police, leaving one person outstanding.

On November 20, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. a motor vehicle drove past a marked police cruiser at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was later located on Caroline Street in the Town of Gravenhurst. The vehicle was unoccupied except for a puppy that was abandoned when the occupants fled on foot. Bracebridge officers conducted a thorough investigation which determined the pickup truck was stolen from the West Elgin area.

Police have charged 23-year-old Jacob Miller from London, ON with the following:

Theft of Motor Vehicle –

Possession of Prohibited device for Dangerous Purpose x2

Carrying Concealed weapon

Carrying Concealed Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was Firearm

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – x 4

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 x 9

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 23, 2024 to answer to his charges.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of the outstanding party Navida Hoejng from the Windsor area, please contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.