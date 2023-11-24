Huntsville OPP Still Looking For Accused, Asking Public To Report Any Sightings

Authorities in Huntsville are intensifying efforts to apprehend a suspect following the issuance of an arrest warrant on October 25, 2023, in connection with a violent assault that occurred in the town. The Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the accused individual.

The incident in question transpired in the early hours of October 24, 2023, at approximately 3:15 am, when Huntsville OPP responded to a distress call from a 32-year-old male who had fallen victim to an assault on Susan Street in Huntsville.

The suspect, identified as Kyle BALL, a 36-year-old resident of the Town of Huntsville, is currently at large. An arrest warrant has been issued for BALL, who faces charges of Aggravated Assault, Assault with a Weapon, Uttering Threats to cause death or bodily harm, and Mischief involving the destruction or damage of property.

Described as a white male standing at 5’3″ and weighing 125 lbs, BALL is known to frequent the Huntsville and Almaguin Highlands area. Notably, he bears tattoos on the side of his face and is reported to carry weapons. Authorities advise the public not to approach BALL if sighted but to immediately contact the police.

The Huntsville OPP is urging anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts or the incident to come forward. Sightings or relevant details can be reported by calling the police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Information can also be submitted online at www.crimestoppersdm.com. Crime Stoppers ensures anonymity, as they do not subscribe to call display, guaranteeing that tipsters will remain confidential in their assistance to law enforcement.