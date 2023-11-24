Building Strong Foundations – The Power Of Early Learning And Child Care

The Fall 2023 Pedagogy of Care Conference was held last week and engaged over 150 Early Years and Child Care Professionals in learning and development opportunities, collaboration, and in celebration of the sector.
The Power of Early Learning and Child Care
Early childhood experiences shape the foundation of a child’s future, and at the heart of these formative years are the dedicated Early Years and Child Care Professionals. Research shows that 90% of adult brain development occurs between birth and age five. The commitment, knowledge, and care from Early Years Professionals during this critical time significantly influence a child’s learning, development, well-being, and future success – and that is why high-quality, accessible child care is so important for children and families in Muskoka.
Making Investments, Supporting the Sector
The District of Muskoka recognizes the critical role Early Years and Child Care Professionals have in Muskoka and continues to make investments through learning and development opportunities and workforce development.
Pedagogy of Care Conference
The Fall 2023 Pedagogy of Care Conference was a 1.5-day event designed to celebrate and enhance the skills of Muskoka’s Early Years and Child Care Professionals. The conference featured workshops, keynote speakers, break-out sessions, industry experts, and valuable networking opportunities. The Pedagogy of Care Conference was made possible by federal investment in the Child Care and Early Years Workforce Funding, demonstrating our Government’s commitment to ongoing professional development. This funding, part of the 2023 Ministry of Education allocations, supports learning opportunities for professional development, contributing to the retention and recruitment of a high-quality child care and early years workforce.
“Early childhood educators play such a critical role in developing our community and the future members of our community. We cannot under value this sector. And that is what the Pedagogy of Care Conference is all about – recognizing the people and valuing the work that they do every day. It’s about investing in early childhood education, in workforce development, and it’s about celebrating Early Years Professionals and everything they do for our community.” – Heather Elliott, Director, Human Services – District of Muskoka
“The energy at the conference was vibrant and illustrated the dedication that Early Years and Child Care Professionals have to building strong foundations for children and families in Muskoka. This conference is a testament to the importance of high-quality and accessible care for the success of our community. It is a recognition of the shared commitment and investment we are making into the sector, and particularly in the people – the driving force behind early learning in Muskoka.” – Nancy Alcock, Chair, Community and Planning Services Committee
Prioritizing Workforce Development
In response to the shortage of child care providers in Muskoka and similar challenges faced by communities across the province, the District is developing a comprehensive Workforce Development Strategy for the Early Years and Child Care Sector. This strategy aims to support the recruitment and retention of a qualified workforce, ensuring a sustainable and high-quality child care environment for Muskoka.
Be a Part of Muskoka’s Transformation of Early Learning and Child Care
The District welcomes and invites private home child care providers to join in our mission to provide high-quality, inclusive, affordable child care in Muskoka. By joining the Muskoka Home Child Care Agency (MHCCA), you can make a significant difference in the lives of families, your neighbours, and friends who are in need. To learn more about how you can offer affordable child care to your families and enjoy the benefits of being a MHCCA provider, visit our website at: www.muskoka.on.ca/mhcca.
The District of Muskoka is a Consolidated Municipal Service Manager for early learning and child care in Muskoka and is responsible for Muskoka’s child care system from birth to 12 years of age. Learn more about the importance of Early Childhood Education at www.muskoka.on.ca/ece.