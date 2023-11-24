Building Strong Foundations – The Power Of Early Learning And Child Care

The Fall 2023 Pedagogy of Care Conference was held last week and engaged over 150 Early Years and Child Care Professionals in learning and development opportunities, collaboration, and in celebration of the sector.

The Power of Early Learning and Child Care

Early childhood experiences shape the foundation of a child’s future, and at the heart of these formative years are the dedicated Early Years and Child Care Professionals. Research shows that 90% of adult brain development occurs between birth and age five. The commitment, knowledge, and care from Early Years Professionals during this critical time significantly influence a child’s learning, development, well-being, and future success – and that is why high-quality, accessible child care is so important for children and families in Muskoka.

Making Investments, Supporting the Sector

The District of Muskoka recognizes the critical role Early Years and Child Care Professionals have in Muskoka and continues to make investments through learning and development opportunities and workforce development.

Pedagogy of Care Conference

The Fall 2023 Pedagogy of Care Conference was a 1.5-day event designed to celebrate and enhance the skills of Muskoka’s Early Years and Child Care Professionals. The conference featured workshops, keynote speakers, break-out sessions, industry experts, and valuable networking opportunities. The Pedagogy of Care Conference was made possible by federal investment in the Child Care and Early Years Workforce Funding, demonstrating our Government’s commitment to ongoing professional development. This funding, part of the 2023 Ministry of Education allocations, supports learning opportunities for professional development, contributing to the retention and recruitment of a high-quality child care and early years workforce.