Soldiers’ 22nd Annual Gala Cirque Under The Stars Was Magic, Raising $466,507

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) Foundation hosted its 22nd Annual Gala, Cirque Under The Stars presented by Casino Rama Resort. Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of sponsors, donors, and guests; this was the most successful Annual Gala for the OSMH Foundation to date, raising $466,507.

Due to the growing interest in the Soldiers’ Gala, the OSMH Foundation and Gala Committee decided to increase the capacity of this year’s event. Cirque Under The Stars was held in the transformed Entertainment Centre at Casino Rama to accommodate the larger crowd, almost doubling the previous gala’s attendance.

“For us, the Gala, while a nice night out, is about impact,” said Perry Esler, President and CEO of OSMH Foundation. “Every dollar raised is measured in the impact it makes on the quality of healthcare at Soldiers’.”

This success from this year’s Gala will support the purchase of new smart beds for the Hospital. OSMH plans to replace thirty of its current beds with Centrella Smart+ Beds to enhance patient care and assist with recovery. Upgrading to smart beds will allow for a safer, more comfortable patient experience and provide caregivers with enhancements to support the individual needs of their patients.

Guests of the 22nd Annual Soldiers’ Gala were treated to a magical evening in support of local healthcare excellence. Almost 600 guests experienced culinary marvels and cirque-inspired entertainment. Attendees showed support for the hospital by purchasing raffle tickets, silent auction items, live auction items, and donating directly to the purchase of new beds.

“It is inspiring to see such a tremendous commitment to our Hospital and to providing support for our community” said Raquel Ness, OSMH Foundation Board Chair. “We are sincerely thankful to the many sponsors that made this night possible, and we look forward to the impact it will have on enhancing the care that Soldiers’ provides.”

The OSMH Foundation would like to thank Casino Rama Resort for hosting the Annual Gala, BMO Nesbitt Burns for being the evening’s headline sponsors, and the volunteer gala committee for helping to plan such a wonderful night for our community.

“We sincerely thank our attendees, volunteers, and sponsors for making a difference now and for the future,” Esler said. “Together, we are working towards tomorrow.”

To learn how you can make an impact on healthcare in your community, visit osmhfoundation.ca.