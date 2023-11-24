New Details Released About Missing Bracebridge Man

Police are asking for the public’s help as the search continues for a missing Bracebridge man. The OPP issued a missing person post on social media when Daniel Holden was initially reported missing as well as a media release on September 30, 2023.

On September 12, 2023, members of the Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call from a member of the public who expressed concerns about the 38-year-old.

He was initially reported missing from the Bracebridge area though police now believe he was in the area of Southwood Road in the Town of Gravenhurst on August 12, 2023. Anyone in that area with video surveillance or who has information about Daniel or the vehicle he is known to operate is asked to contact police.

Daniel is described as 5’6″ (168 cm) tall, with short black hair and was last seen wearing a black sweater with white stripes on the sleeves and black pants. He has been known to operate a gold 2002 Mazda MPV minivan bearing Ontario plate CKXC 268 (see photos).

Members of the Bracebridge OPP Crime Unit continue their investigation under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). Anyone with information about the missing man should call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).