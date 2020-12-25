Snowfall Continues Christmas Morning

Special weather statement continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Snow will continue this morning before easing into periods of light snow or freezing drizzle.

10 to 15 cm of snow by this afternoon.

Now through early this afternoon.

Poor road conditions due to black ice and accumulating snow.

