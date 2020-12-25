OPP Called After Two People Were Fighting In The Middle Of Hwy. 12

On December 23, 2020 a motorist contacted the OPP Communications Centre to report two people fighting in the middle of Highway 12 at Gervais Road in Tay Township.

Responding uniform members from Southern Georgian Bay OPP located the involved people nearby in their vehicles after they had fled the scene prior to the arrival of investigators.

The investigation revealed that the consensual fight was a result of a road rage incident between the two drivers and one of which was identified through investigation as Dylan James King 20 years of Tay Township and charged with Failure or refusal to comply with demand and Operate Motor Vehicle with Cannabis Readily Available.

The accused was released from police custody on a undertaking to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on January 7, 2021. The involved vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days and the accused’s driver’s licence has been further suspended for 90 days under the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) .