Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Weather advisory issued for:

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Snow. Total snowfall amounts near 10 cm.

Risk of freezing rain.

When:

Late this afternoon through early Monday morning.

Discussion:

A low pressure system will track east across the Great Lakes today through Monday. Precipitation will begin as snow late this afternoon then become mixed with ice pellets or freezing rain overnight before changing to rain early Monday morning.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.