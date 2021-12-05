Several Drug Overdoses In The Huntsville Area In 48 Hours

Huntsville OPP say they are investigating multiple suspected overdoses in Huntsville. Between December 2 and 4, 2021, officers from the Huntsville OPP responded to two fatal and five non-fatal suspected overdoses in the Huntsville area.

The Muskoka Crime Unit and the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit are continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.

The misuse and abuse of controlled substances is dangerous and can be deadly. Fentanyl is an extremely potent synthetic opioid. It is up to 100 times more potent than morphine and up to 40-50 times more potent than heroin. Fentanyl can be lethal in very small quantities. If someone’s drug of choice is mixed with or contains fentanyl, it can potentially kill them. Carfentanil is a toxic synthetic opioid that is not intended for human consumption.

Additionally, fentanyl/opioid users have a higher risk of experiencing an overdose due to fentanyl potency, especially when the fentanyl is illicit and not sourced from a pharmaceutical company.

If you suspect someone is having an overdose or is in need of medical attention, immediately call 9-1-1 and stay at the scene.

The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act (GSDOA) provides some legal protection for individuals who seek emergency help during an overdose. The GSDOA protects the person who seeks help, whether they stay or leave from the overdose scene before help arrives, the person experiencing the overdose, and anyone else who is at the scene when help arrives. For more information, visit opp.ca/overdose.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.