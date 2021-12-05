$8.8M Lotto 6/49 Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold In Mississauga

It’s a huge winning Sunday for many LOTTO 6/49 players across Ontario! The LOTTO 6/49 jackpot, second prize, Guaranteed $1 Million prize and several large ENCORE prizes were won across the province from the Saturday, December 4, 2021 draw. Check your tickets asap!

The LOTTO 6/49 jackpot winning ticket worth an incredible $8,838,895.20 was sold in Mississauga.

The second prize worth $207,248.90 was won with a ticket sold in Lambton County.

Niagara region is where the ticket was sold for the Guaranteed $1 Million prize.

Several ENCORE tickets each worth $100,000 were also sold in:

Grey County Ottawa Simcoe County

LOTTO 6/49 players in Ontario have won over $13.5 billion in prizes since 1982, including 1,412 jackpot wins and 393 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draws. LOTTO 6/49 is $3 per play and draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The next LOTTO 6/49 draw is on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 for an estimated $5 million jackpot and the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize Draw. Players have until 10:30 p.m. to purchase their tickets at OLG.ca or at authorized OLG retailers.