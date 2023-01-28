Snow With Significant Accumulation This Weekend For Muskoka

Weather advisory issued for:

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Current details:

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Periods of snow with significant accumulation expected this weekend.

Hazards:

Total snow accumulations near 10 cm.

Slippery surfaces.

Timing:

This morning into Sunday afternoon.

Discussion: Isolated lake effect flurries from Georgian Bay will give a few centimetres of snow this morning. A long duration snowfall is expected due to a low pressure system tracking south of the area beginning tonight. Travel may be hazardous this morning and then again tonight with the arrival of widspread snow.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.