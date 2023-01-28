Arrests Made In “Airline Ticket Scam”

Investigators from the Peel Regional Police 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau in collaboration with the Fraud Bureau have arrested and charged a man from Vaughan and issued a warrant for a woman from Brampton concerning an Airline Ticket Scam across the GTA.

Between June 2021 and December 2021, two suspects allegedly misrepresented themselves as working for travel agencies based out of the United Kingdom to obtain access to a secure online booking portal belonging to a major European airline. It is alleged that these two individuals fraudulently sold valid flight tickets to unsuspecting customers and collected the payments to benefit themselves financially.

Over 250 airline tickets were fraudulently issued and sold at a value of more than $500,000. The majority of the customers who purchased the tickets were from the Calgary area and the flights were primarily to Africa.

On Monday, January 23, 2023, Adebowale Adiatu, a 32-year-old man from Vaughan was arrested and charged with:

Count 1: Fraud Over $5000

Count 2: Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

Count 3: Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

An arrest warrant has been issued for Gbemisola Akinrinade, a 44-year-old woman from Brampton for the following charges:

Count 1: Obtain by False Pretense

Count 2: Unlawful Use of a Computer

Count 3: Fraud Over $5000

Count 4: Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Count 5: Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

Count 6: Fraud Under $5000