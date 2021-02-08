Snow Squall Warning Continued For Parry Sound – Rosseau 

Snow squalls off of Georgian Bay is affecting the Parry Sound area this morning.

Local snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are likely in the snow squalls this morning.

Poor winter driving conditions are expected to continue this morning especially on Highway 400 from near Mactier to just north of Parry Sound. Sudden very low visibilities in bursts of heavy snow are possible.

Motorists are advised to adjust their travel plans accordingly.

The lake effect snow bands are expected to start moving northward this afternoon.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.