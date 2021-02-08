Fatal Collision In Severn Township

The Orillia OPP is investigating a fatal collision involving a car and a dump truck on Quarry Road in the Township of Severn.

On February 05, 2021, shortly before noon, officers were notified of a serious collision on Quarry Road at St. Amant Road, Severn. It was reported that a dump truck and a car had collided. Tragically, the driver of the car, John Bull, age 60, of Severn, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Quarry Road was closed for several hours while OPP Technical Collision Investigation members investigated the scene.

If anyone witnessed the collision or has information, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.