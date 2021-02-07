Fire Crews Battle Stubborn Blaze In Port Carling

On Sunday February 7, 2021 at 4 p.m, Bracebridge OPP, Muskoka Paramedic Services and Muskoka Lakes fire crews were called to a reported structure fire on Penwood Road in Port Carling. Members from Port Carling, Milford Bay and Windermere are currently on scene fighting the stubborn blaze.

Crews arrived to a fully involved 4000 square foot residential home with fire through the roof. The structure was a challenge to access due to a snow covered private roadway and not appropriate for fire vehicles. Fire Chief Ryan Murrell says the structure is unoccupied and the fire is under control.

Firefighters remain on scene dealing with hotspots and there are no displaced residents as the property which appears to be under construction.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no word on a damage estimate at the time of our story. There are no injuries to firefighters or civilians.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.