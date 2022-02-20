Snow And Ice Pellet Accumulation Of 5 to 10 cm Starting Monday Night

Prolonged period of freezing rain possible.

Special weather statement issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Hazards:

Significant ice accretion possible due to do freezing rain.

Total snow and ice pellet accumulation of 5 to 10 cm possible over some areas northeast of Georgian Bay.

Timing:

Monday night continuing through to Tuesday night.

Discussion:

Snow is expected to develop Monday night and changeover to freezing rain or ice pellets Tuesday morning. Freezing rain, occasionally mixed with ice pellets, is expected to continue through to Tuesday night.

Exact freezing rain, ice pellet and snowfall amounts are fairly uncertain at this time, however, ice accretion amounts are expected to be significant. Difficult travel conditions and power outages are possible.

Freezing rain is expected to end or transition to rain Tuesday night.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.