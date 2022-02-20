Free Guidance And Post Secondary Counselling For Ontario Students Affected By The Pandemic

Ontario Virtual School today announced StudentSuccess.life, a FREE guidance and post secondary counselling service for students impacted by the pandemic. StudentSuccess.life by OVS is a portal that will connect Ontario students, parents and teachers to OCT Guidance counsellors. The service will offers wider access to guidance and career pathway counsellors 7 days a week between 10am and 6pm ET.

“If a student was in grade 9 or grade 10 at the start of the pandemic, they are now in grade 11 or 12. These students have unanswered questions about pathways to post secondary. ” says Dwayne Matthews, Head of School, Innovation & Partnerships at OVS “Among secondary schools with guidance counsellors, the average ratio of students to guidance counsellors is 396:1. Access to guidance counsellors in Ontario is limited or non-existent, and we decided to help fill a much-needed gap with the Free guidance counselling service.”

StudentSuccess.life by OVS aims to help students with their educational journey from high school applications through to post-secondary. StudentSuccess.life by OVS will be available starting February 8th 2022, and will be free to all middle and high school Ontario Students.

“We believe it’s important to always have someone available for students,” says OVS guidance counsellor Borzou Salavati. “Whether that’s during summer or winter break or even past school hours, we want to ensure there is a guidance counsellor students can talk to about their academic and personal wellbeing.”

Founded in 2010, Ontario Virtual School (OVS) is a leading online education provider of Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD) credits to students around the world. OVS has a 98% post secondary acceptance rate, and cutting edge integrated student success innovations designed to help students succeed. With over 30 000 Ontario Ministry of Education credits granted, and 10 000 students currently enrolled, OVS is one of the most successful learning institutions in the world.

SOURCE Ontario Virtual School