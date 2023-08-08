Snip, Snip, Hurray! OSPCA Performs Its 150,000th Spay/Neuter Procedure

As it celebrates its 150th anniversary, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society has reached another major milestone, performing its 150,000th spay/neuter procedure since it began offering high volume spay/neuter services to the public in 2009.

To help reduce pet overpopulation, the Ontario SPCA began offering high volume spay/neuter services to the public in 2009 when it opened the Ontario SPCA Centre Veterinary Hospital near Newmarket. Mirroring the success of that service, the Ontario SPCA Marion Vernon Memorial Animal Clinic in Barrie transitioned that same year to exclusively offering high-volume spay/neuter services.

The spay/neuter services offered by the Ontario SPCA are open to the public, shelters and rescue groups, regardless of geography or income level. Spaying and neutering animals lowers shelter intake numbers, can reduce health risks and physical stress, and can also improve behaviour. Fixed pets are also less likely to roam, reducing the risk of injury, accident and loss.

“We regularly see litters of unwanted puppies and kittens coming into our care. Spaying or neutering your pet is an important step in helping to prevent animal overpopulation,” says Stephanie Black, Chief Veterinary Officer, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “Thank you to everyone who has helped us reach this amazing milestone, including those who made the important decision to have their pets spayed or neutered. Together, we are reducing the number of homeless animals that end up on the street or in shelters.”

For more information, visit ontariospca.ca/spayneuter