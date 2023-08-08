Wendy’s Canada Keeps Mornings Fresh With Breakfast Wrap

Get wrapped up in Wendy’s new breakfast menu item! Start your day with a warm eight-inch tortilla featuring Wendy’s crispy Seasoned Potatoes, a freshly-cracked Canadian grade A egg, a slice of cheddar cheese, savoury mayo, with your choice of freshly cooked Applewood smoked bacon or sausage. To celebrate the launch, Wendy’s is offering a Buy One, Get One for a $1 in-app offer on Breakfast Wraps until September 3, 2023.

The new Breakfast Wrap is perfect for breakfast on-the-go, paired with Wendy’s Homestyle French Toast Sticks and Wendy’s refreshing Iced Coffee prepared with cane syrup and cream to be extra rich and super-smooth.

WHERE & WHEN: While Wendy’s kept the newest menu innovation under wraps, you can now order the Breakfast Wrap during breakfast hours at participating Wendy’s restaurants across Canada.

WHY: Wendy’s is keeping it fresh for fans with menu innovation from its Egg BLT to the new Breakfast Wrap, filled with your favourite breakfast items in every bite. Choose a better breakfast at Wendy’s, now with even more options to start your morning.

HOW TO GET YOUR WENDY’S BREAKFAST: Order the full Wendy’s breakfast lineup through the Wendy’s mobile app, in-restaurant or delivered through Uber Eats, DoorDash or SkipTheDishes.

Don’t forget to earn Wendy’s Rewards on your next order to earn FREE Wendy’s favourites by signing up in the Wendy’s app, available in the App Store or on Google Play.

To browse the menu or find a restaurant nearby, visit order.wendys.com/location.