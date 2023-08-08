Parry Sound Resident Charged With Impaired After Vehicle Goes Into Swamp

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment were kept busy over the Civic holiday weekend patrolling roadways and responding to calls for service in North Simcoe.

The OPP Communication Centre dispatched officers to 205 calls for service while officers conducted ten R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot checks in a variety of locations. 107 vehicles were stopped in a focused patrol for roadway traffic violators resulting in 73 offence notices being issued for a variety of offences under the HIghway Traffic Act, Liquor Licence and Control Act, Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.

Ten vehicle collisions were investigated including the following, which fortunately did not result in any serious injuries.

An criminal code impaired driving investigation was commenced at approximately 9:27 p.m. August 6, 2023 after a vehicle was noticed to have driven off South Bay Road, Georgian Bay Township and into the swamp. As a result, Giancarlo DISalvo 42 years of Parry Sound has been charged with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and further with Careless Driving.

The accused was released from police custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 31, 2023. The accused also faces a 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines as well the vehicle was towed and impounded for 14 days.