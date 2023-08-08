Stakeholders Invited To Provide Feedback For Proposed Feeding Wildlife By-Law

The Town of Bracebridge is reviewing the option of introducing a Feeding Wildlife By-Law. Residents and stakeholders are invited to complete an online survey by August 31 to provide insight into their experiences with wildlife and thoughts on potential impacts.

The development of a Feeding Wildlife By-Law was included in the 2023 Municipal Budget and Business Plan. The goal of the proposed by-law is to help minimize potential negative impacts of certain activities that lead to changes in animal behaviour and risks to public safety.

People feed wildlife for a variety of reasons, including recreational purposes, to get closer to nature, to bait or trap specific species, etc. Recently, the Town’s By-law Enforcement Branch has received an increase in calls for services related to the feeding of wildlife, such as complaints of feeding, sightings and aggressive animal interactions. The feedback received in the survey will be used to better understand the community’s relationship with wildlife.

Learn more and complete the online survey at engagebracebridge.ca/feedingwildlife.