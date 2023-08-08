2023 Festival Of The Sound Thanks Local Business And Residents

250+ Musicians; 100 volunteers; 52 concerts and events; 3 weeks…1 incredible Festival

Every summer Parry Sound hosts hundreds of musicians and thousands of music fans from around the globe at the Festival of the Sound. This three-week musical extravaganza showcases some of the best classical and jazz musicians in the world at the Stockey Centre, on cruises, and other community venues.

This year was no exception: with Artistic Director James Campbell’s visionary programming, more than 250 musicians – including global superstars Angela Hewitt, Janina Fialkowska, Guy Few, Cameron Crozman and newcomer 18-year old Kevin Chen – wowed audiences in over 52 concerts and events.

As the Festival celebrates its 44th season, we are renewing our emphasis on developing “Our Next Audience”. Our ChamberKids series, in partnership with Parry Sound Public Library and Long & McQuade, shared free Tuesday concerts and the popular Instrument Petting Zoo with over two hundred kids and their adults. Our special pricing offers half price tickets for people 18 – 35 and kids 17 and under can attend any concert for just $5.

Summer 2023 also included some new, free events. “Yoga with Strings”, hosted by Parry Sound yoga teacher Wendy Kelly, attracted many first-time Festival goers, and a surprise positivity and joy workshop led by Bhangra dancing sensation Gurdeep Pandher of the Yukon welcomed almost 70 people to the Stockey Centre deck.

“The Festival is fuelled by donors, local volunteers and Parry Sound business. This summer, through their generosity, we raised over $75,000 in the Sowing Festival Seeds Fundraiser and a silent auction. This is a record for us! These funds will support future Festivals and our beloved “Music Scores!” programme that connects local elementary school kids with professional musicians. Thank you to everyone who contributed.” Michael Martyn, Festival Executive Director.

A warm thank you to Dr. Elaine Blacklock for leading the 2023 Sowing Festival Seeds Fundraising Campaign and to all those who donated items for the silent auction: Special Travel International, Jodi Contin, Michael Leckman, Douglas Cameron, Duncan Fremlin, Parry Sound Bikes, Huckleberry’s Parry Sound, Oakcrest Bistro and Bake Shop, Art Canada Institute and Sara Angel, Pardon My Garden, Gray’s Paint and Flooring, Ontario Sea Kayak Centre, Crossroads Muskoka, Shear Perfection Hair Design and Above and Beyond.

Festival of the Sound is looking forward to 2024. It promises to be a year unlike any other as we celebrate our 45th birthday and the 40th anniversary of Artistic Director James Campbell. James is the longest serving Artistic Director of any festival in the country. Mark your calendars and plan to join us to celebrate this incredible milestone.

www.festivalofthesound.ca