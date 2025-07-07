Smoke Investigation At Huntsville Retirement Home

At approximately 12:21 p.m., the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at a retirement residence on Legacy Lane in Huntsville. Crews from Station 1 Huntsville, Station 3 Hillside, and Station 5 Port Sydney responded with five trucks and 15 firefighters. Huntsville OPP and Muskoka Paramedic Services also attended the scene to provide support.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a light haze on the second floor but no visible fire conditions. Crews conducted a thorough investigation of the affected area and confirmed there was no active fire. The unit where the smoke originated was ventilated, and the alarm system was successfully reset. The property has arranged for a certified alarm technician to inspect the system.

The cause of the smoke remains under investigation.

The Fire Prevention Division conducted a comprehensive inspection of the facility last year, which included bringing three volunteer firefighters through the building as part of the pre-planning process. Two of those firefighters were on the first responding truck, which significantly aided in the rapid and effective response. The residence also conducts regular monthly fire drills, including a scenario-based drill each year and a full annual inspection.

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department commends the staff for their quick evacuation and detailed information provided to arriving crews.

Pre-planning and proactive fire prevention save lives. Facilities that invest in regular fire drills, annual inspections, and coordination with local fire services are better prepared for emergencies. Other retirement residences, condos, and care facilities are encouraged to work with their local fire department to develop and maintain a strong fire safety program.