Gravenhurst Intends To Enact A Bylaw That Will Permanently Close Two Entrances To Hwy. 11

This notice is to advise the public that the Town of Gravenhurst intends to enact a bylaw that will permanently close two entrances to Highway 11.

The closures are as follows:

Manson/Cowbell Lane, 100 metres north of the Severn River Bridge; ( See map )

Mitchell Road, 2.7 kilometres north of the Severn River Bridge. ( See map )

The Province of Ontario has determined that based on technical and safety merits the two entrances should be closed. Council considered the matter at its April 15 meeting and directed staff to proceed with the closure process.

The bylaws to stop up and close the entrances will be received by council at their regular meeting held in the council chambers on Aug. 12, 2025.

Residents will still be able to access Manson/Cowbell Lane from an access point 500 metres north of the Severn River Bridge.