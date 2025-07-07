UPDATED: OPP Looking For Tips After Incident In Port Severn

Update:

Through investigation and assistance from the public, officers have been able to determine that an individual had entered the water and did safely leave the water nearby the point of entry last evening.

Officers and involved search Masters wish to thank the public for their assistance in this investigation.

Previous Story:

Members of the South Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking witnesses and involved parties following a concerning incident in Port Severn on the evening of Sunday July 6, 2025.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., police received a report of a male individual observed stepping off the Highway 400 northbound bridge in Port Severn. The individual was reported to be wearing a grey t-shirt, black pants, and running shoes.

A coordinated response was launched involving multiple OPP units, including the South Georgian Bay Detachment Marine Unit, Aviation Services, and Underwater Search and Recovery both of OPP General Headquarters, as well as Georgian Bay Township Fire and Emergency Services and the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC)

To facilitate search efforts, southbound lanes of Highway 400 were temporarily closed and re-opened after approximately one hour.

Search efforts well into the dark hours with negative results and will restart if investigators are provided with any new information. Anyone who may have been swimming in this area around this time frame is asked to contact the OPP and speak with investigators.

OPP thanks the public for their cooperation and patience throughout search efforts and extends appreciation to anyone who has provided information.

We remain concerned for the wellbeing of the individual and urge anyone with information or dashcam/surveillance video to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca. In an emergency, always call 911.

File E250890920