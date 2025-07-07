Town Of Huntsville Is Offering Free Survival Swim Lessons This Summer

Learn lifesaving water skills together as a family! The Town of Huntsville’s Family Swim to Survive is a free program designed for adults and children alike and is meant for those with limited swimming and water safety experience.

In just three fun lessons, participants will learn how to stay safe if they fall into deep water—building confidence and essential survival skills in a fun, supportive environment. The program is hosted at Centennial Pool in the Canada Summit Centre on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesdays from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. throughout July and August.

The Town of Huntsville is able to offer the program for free thanks to the Hydro One Energizing Life Grant. By offering free and accessible water safety education, the program empowers individuals and families with essential skills, reducing the risk of water-related accidents and fostering a safer environment for everyone to enjoy the lakes and rivers that make Huntsville such a special place.