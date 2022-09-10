Six Impaired Driving Charges Laid In Parry Sound This August

In the month of August members of the West Parry Sound OPP have investigated six impaired driving related incidents where charges have been laid.

Officers responded to four traffic complaints regarding impaired operators.

Two drivers were also charged as a result of officers conducting general patrol and Reduce – Impaired – Driving – Everywhere (R.I.D.E.)

Three of the drivers were charged for impaired driving caused by the consumption of alcohol and three were charged due to drug consumption.

The OPP is committed to keeping our roadway safe and have charged 47 drivers under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2022.

Reporting impaired driving is everyone’s responsibility. Call 9-1-1 if you suspect an impaired driver.