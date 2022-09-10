Orillia OPP Looking For Sexual Assault Suspect

The Orillia OPP are currently investigating a sexual assault in the Township of Ramara.

On September 9, 2022, at 12:30 a.m., Orillia OPP members were dispatched to the area of Monck Road and Kirkfield Road in Seabright for reports of a sexual assault that had just occurred.

Orillia OPP members, Central Region Canine and Central Region Emergency Response Unit (ERT) attended to commence an investigation. Through the investigation, it was revealed that the victim was in the area of Monck Road and Kirkfield Road, just after midnight, when she was sexually assaulted.

The Orillia Crime Unit is continuing the investigation and is requesting that if anyone was in the area during the timeframe of the incident and saw anything suspicious or has any information regarding this occurrence or any information that may assist investigators, to please call Orillia OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The investigation is still in the early stages; however, the OPP is reminding the public to always use caution and be aware of their personal safety at all times. The OPP’s website, www.opp.ca, contains a number of useful resources tips and links.