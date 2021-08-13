SIU Discontinues Investigation Into Police Cruiser Crash On Hwy. 400

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has terminated an investigation into a report that a man was possibly seriously injured following a motor vehicle crash with an Ontario Provincial Police cruiser.

On June 29, 2021, a man was driving northbound on Highway 400 in Barrie returning from work. As he approached the Mapleview Drive exit, the man hit the rear of a police cruiser that was stopped on the shoulder, assisting another motorist, with its emergency lights activated.

The SIU’s preliminary inquiries established that the man was not seriously injured in the collision.

In the absence of serious injury, Director Joseph Martino concluded the SIU was without statutory jurisdiction to continue its investigation.

The file has been closed.