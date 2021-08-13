Muskoka Lakes Seeks Public Input On 2022 Budget

The Township of Muskoka Lakes is seeking public input to assist in identifying priorities for the upcoming 2022 Budget. The purpose of the consultation is to ensure Council is aware of the community’s interests prior to the budgets being drafted and deliberated by Council.

The budget process involves confirming the services delivered, their costs and the resources (acquired through property taxes and fees and charges, etc.) required to fund them. Input from the community will help Council identify appropriate service levels which provide the best value for your tax dollars.

Members of the public are encouraged to view the 2022 Budget page on the Township’s community engagement platform at www.engagemuskokalakes.ca. The public is encouraged to subscribe to updates and to share their thoughts and ideas.

Public comment obtained during the consultation will be incorporated into staff comments for Council’s consideration.

The 2022 Budget Meeting Schedule will be announced in September 2021.