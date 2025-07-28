SIU Concludes Investigation Into OPP Officer’s Less-Lethal Discharge At Man In Gravenhurst

The Special Investigations Unit found no reasonable grounds to believe a Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the discharge of a less-lethal firearm at a 60-year-old man in Gravenhurst. He was not seriously injured. On April 4, 2025, OPP officers were dispatched to a residential area following calls to police from several homeowners reporting the man set fire to a number of residences.

The officer, having reason to believe the man had a knife, shot the man with an Anti-riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN) in the course of his arrest.

Director Joseph Martino found the use of the ARWEN made sense when the man refused to peacefully surrender and began to close the distance with the officers.

Full Director’s Report (with Incident Narrative, Evidence, and Analysis & Director’s Decision):