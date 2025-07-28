OPP Make Quick Arrest After Break And Enter At Pizza One In Gravenhurst

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one person in relation to a break and enter investigation in Gravenhurst. (Pizza One Restaurant)

On July 27, 2025 at 10:40 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to reports of aE break and enter that occurred at a business located at the corner of Muskoka Road South and James Street in Gravenhurst. The suspect smashed the door to the business, however was unsuccessful in gaining entry.

Police gathered evidence and spoke with witnesses and during the morning hours of July 28, 2025, officers arrested and charged 34-year-old Connor McQuain, of Gravenhurst with Break and Enter, Mischief and Fail to Comply with Probation X 3.

He was held in custody and will appear for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge today to answer to his charges.