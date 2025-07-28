Details Just Released About The New Hale Muskoka Opening In August

Cottage country’s new culture and events destination Hale Muskoka is opening on Sunday, August 10 with a lively culinary event – the first annual Smash & Sear: Best in Burger Competition with Broil King and Rowe Beef.

Celebrity chefs including Chef Paul Boehmer, Chef Joe Friday, Chef Bradley Yip, Chef Melanie Robinson and Chef Roger Moore will take to the grill to make tasty smash burgers and compete for the coveted title of “Best Smash Burger” as well as prizes from Broil King.

Attendees will get to vote for their favourite burger, sample beverages from the region and enjoy tasty sweets, shop an artisan market of local growers, makers and retailers, listen to live music, play lawn games and more.

Tickets to Smash & Sear: Best in Burger Competition include samples from all chefs, beverages, sweets, live music performances, access to the market and grounds – and are available to purchase online for $40 (plus tax).

The event is open for all-ages to enjoy.

Hale Muskoka is an innovative, design-forward cultural and event destination with the intention to celebrate and support local cuisine, culture and community and provide a ‘natural gathering space.’ Nestled on a historic five-acre farm in the charming town of Gravenhurst, inspired by the pristine natural surroundings and passionate community of artists, growers and makers, Hale Muskoka was designed for locals, cottagers and tourists seeking authentic, memorable experiences.

Hale Muskoka

1160 Bethune Drive N. Gravenhurst, ON, P1P 1R1

haleoutdoors.com

@halemuskoka

^This Article Is Sponsored By: Hale Muskoka