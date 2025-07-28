Huntsville OPP Arrest Three People With Drug Related Charges

In the spring of 2025 members of the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) commenced an investigation into suspected drug trafficking activity in the Town of Huntsville, ON.

On July 24th, 2025, Muskoka Community Street Crime members, with assistance from members of the OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, Orillia CSCU, City of Kawartha Lakes/Haliburton CSCU, Southern Georgian Bay CSCU, Peterborough/Northumberland CSCU, Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), Central Region K9 Unit, and Bracebridge OPP Detachment executed search warrants at several residences in the Town of Huntsville and City of Thorold, ON. Numerous different controlled substances were seized.

As a result, several persons were arrested and have been charged with the following offences:”

Courtney Jeshuron, 34 yrs old of Thorold ON;

· Participate in a criminal organization

· Conspiracy

· Trafficking in a Sch I substance

· Fail to Comply with Recog x 2

· Possession of Sch I substance

· Unauthorized possession of prohibited firearm

· Possession of prohibited firearm knowing possession unauthorized

· Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

· Careless storage of a firearm CC 86(1)

Accused was held for a Bail Hearing

Michael Pham, 34 yrs old of Toronto ON

· Participate in a criminal organization

· Conspiracy

· Possession of a Sch I substance for the purpose of trafficking x 3

· Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime

· Fail to comply with Release Order x 2

Accused was held for a Bail Hearing

Jonathan Kaye, 64 yrs old of Huntsville ON

· Participate in a criminal organization

· Conspiracy

· Trafficking in a Sch I substance

Was released and is to appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge Ontario at a later date.

