Ramara Prepares For Automated Speed Enforcement Rollout

The Township of Ramara is moving forward with the next steps of its Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program, with enforcement anticipated to begin mid-August in select Community Safety Zones across the Township.

The ASE program is part of Ramara’s commitment to improving road safety, particularly in areas where vulnerable road users such as children and pedestrians are at risk.

“Speeding is one of the top concerns we hear from residents, and unfortunately, far too many drivers are exceeding the limit in our Community Safety Zones. The data confirms it,” said Mayor Basil Clarke. “Automated speed enforcement is about encouraging safer driving habits. It reminds motorists to slow down and think twice before speeding. By introducing automated speed enforcement in these zones, we’re taking a proactive step to help make our roads safer for everyone.”

Traffic data collected in June 2025 by the Township showed that 58 per cent of drivers were exceeding the posted speed limit in Community Safety Zones, with some traveling at dangerous speeds. The ASE program is designed to reduce this risk by promoting compliance with speed limits and holding drivers accountable.

New findings from CAA South Central Ontario indicates ASE is changing driver behaviour. According to a recently released CAA South Central Ontario survey, 73 per cent of drivers surveyed slow down when nearing an ASE camera and 52 per cent of respondents shared that they are unlikely to speed up after they pass through an ASE zone.

Program Rollout Locations

ASE enforcement will be implemented in two phases:

1. Phase 1 – Starting Mid-August 2025 (dependent on equipment installation):

Concession Road 4 (Brechin)

Muley Point Road

Creighton Street

2. Phase 2 – Starting Mid-October 2025 (dependent on equipment installation):

County Road 169

Simcoe Road

Switch Road

Additional locations may be added in the future as the Township continues to monitor road safety needs.

Earlier this spring, the Township installed “coming soon” signage in areas where ASE cameras will be in operation for the first phase of the program to provide advance notice to drivers.

A further public update will be provided two weeks before the cameras go live, confirming the official start date for ticketing. Additionally, signage will be updated to identify the cameras are in use once the program begins.

How ASE Works

ASE uses technology to detect vehicles travelling over the speed limit and capture an image of the vehicle’s licence plate. Tickets are then issued to the registered owner of the vehicle by mail. Offences result in a fine, but no demerit points.

The Township’s cost-sharing agreement with its service provider ensures a turnkey program with no additional cost to taxpayers. This includes:

Camera installation, maintenance, and relocation

Program administration and ticket processing

Repairs and equipment replacement

Call centre and hearing officer services

All revenue collected from fines by the Township will be reinvested into local road safety initiatives.

For full program details, FAQs, and updates, visit ramara.ca/ASE.