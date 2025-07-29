Inaugural RVH Cornhole Classic Raises More Than $115,000 For Local Healthcare, Brings Community Together

On Saturday, the Innisfil Stroud Community Centre was transformed from a community rink into a high-energy summer tournament space as nearly 150 people from across the region gathered for the first-ever RVH Cornhole Classic, raising more than $115,000 in support of RVH’s Keep Life Wild campaign.

The event brought a backyard vibe indoors, complete with food, music, spirited competition, and a strong sense of purpose—raising funds to support RVH’s expansion including a new healthcare facility in Innisfil and enhanced regional programs in cancer, cardiac, trauma, mental health, and stroke care.

“This region thrives on fun, friendly competition, and coming together to make a difference,” said Mary-Anne Frith, Campaign Chair for Keep Life Wild. “When we started dreaming of a new summer event to support RVH, cornhole just made sense—and everyone truly showed up. We’re so grateful.”

More than 30 teams competed in a round-robin tournament for the title and the event’s custom trophy—ultimately claimed by the Carpenters Union Regional Council. But organizers say the real victory was the community response.

Anne Smith, Cornhole Classic Committee Chair, Keep Life Wild campaign volunteer, and Vice Chair of RVH Foundation’s board of directors, called the event a true grassroots success.

“That spirit of generosity and community is what RVH is all about,” said Smith. “Thanks to our incredible committee, volunteers, sponsors, and players, the RVH Cornhole Classic felt like something much bigger. People came to toss bags, have fun, and be part of something meaningful.”

The event was supported by dozens of sponsors, including presenting sponsor PureHealth Pharmacy and local businesses that donated time, talent, and services helping create a unique, high-impact experience.

“All of this supports a bigger goal,” added Frith. “To end hallway medicine, reduce wait times, and make sure people across Simcoe Muskoka can access world-class care, right here at home.”

Organizers say planning is already underway for next year’s event promising it will be “bigger, better, and wilder than ever.”

To learn more about the Keep Life Wild campaign, visit rvhkeeplifewild.ca.