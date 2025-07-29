Bala Beer Store Is Closing Forever On September 28th, 2025

The Beer Store is making the difficult decision to close the retail stores listed below

effective end of business day September 28th, 2025.

The Beer Store (TBS) will close the following retail stores:

• Bala

• Brampton

• Clinton

• Morrisburg

• Norwich

• Red Lake

• Rodney

• Sharbot Lake

• Wawa

• South Porcupine

• Wingham

“The Beer Store is adapting to changes in the retail market in Ontario. This is an

ongoing process and includes making the difficult decision to close some retail

locations. We know this is difficult for customers, employees and the communities

where we operate,” said Ozzie Ahmed, Vice President Retail, TBS. “As the Beer Store

modernizes, we’ll continue to be the best place for ice-cold beer, friendly customer

service and a deposit return system that gets consumers their money back.”

“The Beer Store recognizes the contributions our employees make to the business and

in the communities where we operate. All efforts will be made to support employees

through this process in alignment with commitments and agreements.”

Empty Returns

The Beer Store encourages customers to continue returning more than the 1.6 billion

alcohol containers we process annually to one of our local TBS locations or an empty

return dealer located close by. The following alcohol containers purchased in Ontario

can be returned to collect your deposit back: beer, wine and spirits bottles, aluminum

cans, plastic bottles, tetra packs and kegs.

All grocery stores that sell alcohol will be required to accept the return of empties and

refund customer deposits starting January 1, 2026. This is part of consumer retail

alcohol modernization, found in the Early Implementation Agreement and provincial

regulations.

To help ensure that customers can still purchase beer and return empties conveniently,

we encourage customers to use one of the following resources:

• To find the closest Beer Store location, please visit our website at

www.thebeerstore.ca/locations.

• To find an alternative beer retailer, please use the Province’s website locator at:

Where to buy Alcoholic Beverages.

To learn more about The Beer Store’s sustainability efforts and why returning empties is

beneficial for your community, please see our latest Stewardship Report Delivering

Circular Solutions for Ontario. Visit Stewardship Report | The Beer Store.