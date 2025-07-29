One Person Charged After ATV Collision In Gravenhurst

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged the operator of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) after a collision on July 26.

On July 26, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., Bracebridge OPP, along with Muskoka EMS and the Gravenhurst Fire Department, responded to reports of an ATV collision near Highway 11 South in Gravenhurst. Witnesses shared that the ATV had rolled down a ditch and pinned the operator underneath. Bystanders assisted by lifting the ATV off of the operator and he was transported to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Officers conducted an investigation into the collision and arrested and charged 27-year-old Evan Beausoleil with Impaired Operation and Over 80. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 2, 2025 to answer to his charges.

Impaired driving continues to be a significant factor affecting the safety of Muskoka roads. If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. For more information on impaired driving, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.