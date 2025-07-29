North Bay Man Facing Numerous Charges After Twice Attempting To Flee From Police In Georgina

A 21-year-old man from the City of North Bay is facing multiple charges, including firearms-related offences, after attempting to flee from police on two separate occasions in the Town of Georgina.

On Thursday, July 10, 2025, officers observed a red Nissan Qashqai travelling at a high rate of speed in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Riverglen Drive. The vehicle was heading in the opposite direction. When officers turned around in an effort to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled at high speed.

On Thursday, July 17, 2025, the same vehicle was again observed in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Boyers Road and officers recognized the driver as the same individual from the July 10 incident.

The York Regional Police Air Support Unit was engaged and took over observation of the vehicle, which continued to flee southbound on Highway 404, exiting at Highway 7, in the City of Richmond Hill.

The suspect vehicle ran multiple red lights and was seen driving the wrong way. Despite officers deploying a tire deflation device, the vehicle continued travelling on all four rims into the Town of Aurora.

In the interest of public safety, officers made intentional contact to stop the vehicle and the driver was taken into custody without injury. A search warrant was executed on the vehicle, resulting in the seizure of a loaded handgun and ammunition.

Video of the incident can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/lI1NQJGcgMo

Charged:

Dakota Drury, 21, of North Bay

Charges:

Flight from Peace Officer x2

Dangerous Operation x2

Fail to Comply with Undertaking x3

Impaired by Drug

Careless Storage of a Firearm

Careless Storage of Ammunition

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Unauthorized Possession in a Motor Vehicle

Possess Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm x2

At the time of these offences, the accused was bound by conditions stemming from unrelated charges and was currently out on bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Regional 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7341. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or by visiting www.1800222tips.com.