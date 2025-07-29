Paving Work Scheduled For Collin Cameron Trail

Beginning Wednesday, July 30, the Town of Bracebridge will begin paving work on the Collin Cameron Trail at Annie Williams Memorial Park. Work is scheduled to last three days, weather permitting. The upgrades are part of the Town’s ongoing commitment to maintaining and improving active transportation routes and recreational infrastructure.

Visitors to Annie Williams Memorial Park may experience limited disruptions during this period, but every effort will be made to minimize the impact on park users.

For a full list of parks and trails, visit bracebridge.ca/parks-and-facilities.