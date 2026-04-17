SIU Called In After Collision On Hwy. 11 Thursday Morning

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following a multi-vehicle collision in Orillia.

On Thursday, April 16, 2026, at approximately 7:30 a.m., an unmarked Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) vehicle with its emergency lights activated was merging onto Highway 11 northbound from Forestview Road when a collision occurred involving a dump truck and a school bus. The driver of the dump truck and three youths from the school bus were transported to a local hospital.

The Highway 11 northbound Forestview Road off-ramp was temporarily closed for investigation and has since reopened.

As the SIU has invoked its mandate, the OPP will not be able to provide further information.

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