Flooding Could Reach 2019 Levels. MNR Says

The Ministry of Natural Resources – Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District is advising
area residents and visitors that a Flood Warning is in effect in the district until Wednesday,
April 22, 2026.
This message applies district‑wide across the MNR Bracebridge–Minden–Parry Sound
District, including portions of the District of Parry Sound, District of Muskoka, and County of
Haliburton. All watersheds within the district are affected, including the Severn, Boyne,
Black, French, Burnt, Gull, Pickerel, Seguin, South, Magnetawan, and Muskoka River
watersheds. Locations of particular concern due to the potential for heightened impacts
include:
• Gull River in the Town of Minden
• Moon River including the Bala Reach
• Lake Muskoka
MNR advises municipalities and residents to take immediate action to safeguard homes
and property. Flooding could occur quickly and with little or no warning.
With precipitation and continued warm temperatures in the forecast, some areas may
experience elevated water levels and flows. In some locations, this could approach levels
observed in 2019 and may result in localized road washouts, infrastructure damage, and
flooding.
Residents and visitors should expect lake water levels to continue to rise and river flows to
remain high throughout this week and into late next week.
Municipalities hold primary responsibility for emergency response to flood events, including
protecting residents and property, undertaking first response actions, and coordinating
recovery.
Go to https://www.ontario.ca/page/floods and your local municipality for more information.
Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should
continue to take necessary action to protect/secure any vulnerable property in proximity to
rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions.
Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may be impacted to various degrees as
runoff from rainfall and melting snow enters watercourses.
MNR advises residents to exercise extreme caution concerning ice conditions. No ice is
safe ice. Some lakes within the area are still covered in ice. Increased water levels and
precipitation may erode the ice and create floating ice hazards that could damage
waterfront infrastructure. Anyone planning to venture onto the ice should check the ice
conditions often, plan ahead, and be prepared for an emergency.
MNR also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities, as
many are seasonally inundated with water and prone to washouts. These roads may be
impassable due to current water levels.
Slippery stream banks and fast flowing, cold water will create hazardous conditions around
all water bodies. Residents are reminded to keep a close watch on weather conditions,
regularly check for updated messages, exercise caution near fast-moving rivers and
streams and maintain close supervision of children and pets.
The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.
Further updates will be issued as appropriate.
The 7-day weather forecast is predicting daytime highs of 2°C to 21°C and overnight lows
between -5°C and 10°C with up to 20 mm of rainfall.
River levels and flows within the district remain elevated – particularly in the Gull and Moon
Rivers.
Lake water levels in several areas are approaching or have exceeded the upper limits of
their normal operating ranges and are expected to continue rising including Lake Muskoka.
Additional precipitation and warmer temperatures are forecasted.
Snowpack remains present and represents an ongoing source of runoff.