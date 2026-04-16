Flooding Could Reach 2019 Levels. MNR Says

The Ministry of Natural Resources – Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District is advising

area residents and visitors that a Flood Warning is in effect in the district until Wednesday,

April 22, 2026.

This message applies district‑wide across the MNR Bracebridge–Minden–Parry Sound

District, including portions of the District of Parry Sound, District of Muskoka, and County of

Haliburton. All watersheds within the district are affected, including the Severn, Boyne,

Black, French, Burnt, Gull, Pickerel, Seguin, South, Magnetawan, and Muskoka River

watersheds. Locations of particular concern due to the potential for heightened impacts

include:

• Gull River in the Town of Minden

• Moon River including the Bala Reach

• Lake Muskoka

MNR advises municipalities and residents to take immediate action to safeguard homes

and property. Flooding could occur quickly and with little or no warning.

With precipitation and continued warm temperatures in the forecast, some areas may

experience elevated water levels and flows. In some locations, this could approach levels

observed in 2019 and may result in localized road washouts, infrastructure damage, and

flooding.

Residents and visitors should expect lake water levels to continue to rise and river flows to

remain high throughout this week and into late next week.

Municipalities hold primary responsibility for emergency response to flood events, including

protecting residents and property, undertaking first response actions, and coordinating

recovery.

Go to https://www.ontario.ca/page/floods and your local municipality for more information.

Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should

continue to take necessary action to protect/secure any vulnerable property in proximity to

rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions.

Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may be impacted to various degrees as

runoff from rainfall and melting snow enters watercourses.

MNR advises residents to exercise extreme caution concerning ice conditions. No ice is

safe ice. Some lakes within the area are still covered in ice. Increased water levels and

precipitation may erode the ice and create floating ice hazards that could damage

waterfront infrastructure. Anyone planning to venture onto the ice should check the ice

conditions often, plan ahead, and be prepared for an emergency.

MNR also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities, as

many are seasonally inundated with water and prone to washouts. These roads may be

impassable due to current water levels.

Slippery stream banks and fast flowing, cold water will create hazardous conditions around

all water bodies. Residents are reminded to keep a close watch on weather conditions,

regularly check for updated messages, exercise caution near fast-moving rivers and

streams and maintain close supervision of children and pets.

The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.

Further updates will be issued as appropriate.

The 7-day weather forecast is predicting daytime highs of 2°C to 21°C and overnight lows

between -5°C and 10°C with up to 20 mm of rainfall.

River levels and flows within the district remain elevated – particularly in the Gull and Moon

Rivers.

Lake water levels in several areas are approaching or have exceeded the upper limits of

their normal operating ranges and are expected to continue rising including Lake Muskoka.

Additional precipitation and warmer temperatures are forecasted.

Snowpack remains present and represents an ongoing source of runoff.