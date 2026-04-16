Break And Enter Suspect Arrested In Midland

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges following a suspicious person complaint at a residential property in Midland.

Yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon, officers responded to a call regarding a suspicious individual observed near a window of a residence on Fifth Street. The individual and was located by officers and during the interaction, police determined that the individual was wanted on outstanding warrants and was arrested.

During a subsequent investigation at the property, officers located evidence indicating a break and enter had occurred. Personal belongings belonging to the accused were located within an outbuilding on the property, along with a quantity of a controlled substance.

As a result of the investigation, Michael Starks, 45 years, of Tiny Township, has been charged with:

Break and Enter a Place – with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence

Mischief

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on April 16, 2026.