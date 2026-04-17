Vehicle In The Ditch Leads To Impaired Charge For Minden Resident

Officers from the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an individual with impaired driving.

On Thursday April 16, 2026, at approximately 7:01 p.m., officers from the Haliburton Highlands OPP were alerted to a vehicle in the ditch on McKnight Drive in Minden. Officers attended the scene and located the vehicle and the driver. After speaking with the driver, officers entered into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Jodi Macisaac, a 60-year-old of Minden was charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 Plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Minden at a later date. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the motor vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

Haliburton Highlands OPP values your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please visit Crime Stoppers at: www.khcrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).