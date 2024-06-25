Single Vehicle Crash On Hwy. 400 Nets Impaired Driving Charge For Orillia Resident

Numerous calls at approximately 4:22 p.m. June 22, 2024 to the OPP Communication Centre reporting a south bound highway 400 vehicle had gone off the roadway into the ditch resulted in a member of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment being dispatched to the Port Severn area to locate the occupants of the vehicle.

The officer was able to locate the three occupants including a child, who were not injured but the identified driver became the subject of an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of this investigation Orillia resident Donald Wilson 42 years of age has been charged criminally with the following offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Driving while under suspension

Use plate not authorized for vehicle

Fail to apply for permit on becoming owner

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 4, 2024, was served a 90 day driver’s licence suspension and the involved vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.